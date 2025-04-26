LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,043 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 426,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 82,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $441.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.70. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

