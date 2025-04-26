Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $3,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Magnite by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $244,109.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,544. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 1.3 %

MGNI opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 206.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.