Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,958 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Mama’s Creations worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mama’s Creations by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 35.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mama’s Creations by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

