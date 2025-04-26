Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

