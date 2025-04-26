Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,639,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 127,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 159,358 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $451,466.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,323.24. This trade represents a 48.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,460.06. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,313 shares of company stock worth $2,995,270. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE MCW opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.