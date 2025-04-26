Morgan Stanley Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $65.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.