Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,389 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.74. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

