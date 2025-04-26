Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT opened at $2.56 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.02.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

