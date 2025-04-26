NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,212,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 550,621 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,042,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,278,000 after buying an additional 640,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $3,259,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

