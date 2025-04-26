Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 116,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,371,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 387,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

