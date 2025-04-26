Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 223,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at $131,790. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

ORA stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

