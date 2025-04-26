Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 49.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,319 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWP shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

