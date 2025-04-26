PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GHY opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

