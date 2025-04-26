Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

