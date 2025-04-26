Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 207,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,093 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 593.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 624,878 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 622,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,935. This trade represents a 66.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,976,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,809. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

