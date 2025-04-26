Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 24th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Enphase Energy, and Shell are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or supply components and services for battery-powered automobiles and related infrastructure, such as charging networks. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth of the EV industry, whose expansion is driven by technological advances, environmental regulations, and shifting consumer preferences toward sustainable transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $255.31. 58,192,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,192,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $821.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52 week low of $158.36 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.05.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $46.14. 4,574,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.94. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 3,202,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

