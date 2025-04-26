Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 191,800 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after buying an additional 806,684 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $61,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. UBS Group cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

