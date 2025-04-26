Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, Director James Noyce acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,712.52. This represents a 7.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jones Trading raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

