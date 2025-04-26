Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.45 Million in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 8,460.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total transaction of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Up 2.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM opened at $153.04 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $82.99 and a 1-year high of $268.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SiTime

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.