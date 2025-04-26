Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,200 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $483.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $179,627.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $143,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,375.11. This trade represents a 11.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,024. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

