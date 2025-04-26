Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $60.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after acquiring an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

