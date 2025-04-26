Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $112,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 325.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IAK opened at $129.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.65. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $139.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.