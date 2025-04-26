Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $124,000 Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 1,569.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In other Paymentus news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAY stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 1.65. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

