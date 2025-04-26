Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $179,000 Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 1,486.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,018,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,856,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after acquiring an additional 72,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ALGT opened at $46.12 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $845.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

