Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 169.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

In related news, Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns bought 20,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. The trade was a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $102.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

