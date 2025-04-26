Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $185,000 Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

