Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $197,000 Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETNB. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in 89bio by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period.

89bio Stock Up 0.6 %

ETNB stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETNB

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,714,285 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,100,291.25. This trade represents a 41.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.