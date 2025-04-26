Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CURB. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $343,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,894,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $47,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,313,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CURB opened at $23.28 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.