Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000.

Shares of INGM opened at $17.65 on Friday. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54.

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on INGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

