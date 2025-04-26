Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,118 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

