Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,938 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 163,597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

