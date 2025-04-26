Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

