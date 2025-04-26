Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sonos by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sonos by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after buying an additional 351,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 62,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.01. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

