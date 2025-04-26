Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sound Point Meridian Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance

NYSE SPMC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

Sound Point Meridian Capital ( NYSE:SPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.