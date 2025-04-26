Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 457,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 164,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 233,848 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,295.20. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.35 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFIX

About Stitch Fix

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.