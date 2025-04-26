Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $210,267.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,305.10. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,952.30. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

