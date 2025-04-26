Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $15,796,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $10,130,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,243,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 357,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,618,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,282,000 after purchasing an additional 172,271 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $349,346.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,955.82. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $1,443,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,428.68. This represents a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,860. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGRY stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.09 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

