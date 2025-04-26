The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 224.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

