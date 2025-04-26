Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MODG opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

