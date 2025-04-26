TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd.

TrueBlue Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $4.29 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Taryn R. Owen purchased 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,696.08. The trade was a 3.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl Schweihs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,943.75. The trade was a 6.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,235 shares of company stock worth $151,271. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.