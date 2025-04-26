Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of UA opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.45. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.62.
Under Armour Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.