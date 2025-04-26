Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.