Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after buying an additional 120,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after buying an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,978,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $197.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

