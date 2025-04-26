Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,291 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 582,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after buying an additional 129,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,212,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.22%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

