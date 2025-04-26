What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Pentair Q2 Earnings?

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 229.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 547,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after acquiring an additional 428,184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,568,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

