Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Universal Display

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.14. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Universal Display by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

