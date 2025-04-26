ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

