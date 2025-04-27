113,100 Shares in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Paycor HCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,421,000 after buying an additional 226,807 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,170 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,386,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,003,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 269,179 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

