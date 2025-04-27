138,960 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 112.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hilltop by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hilltop by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Hilltop Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.
Hilltop Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
