163,146 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

